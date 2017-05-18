Del Mar College offers hurricane preparedness workshop for small businesses

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Hurricane season begins two weeks from today!

Del Mar College’s Small Business Development Center is hosting their annual workshop, “Emergency Preparedness: Hurricanes” to get small business owners in the mindset to prepare for this year’s hurricane season.

The workshop is designed to give small businesses the tools needed to stay in business, regardless of the type of disaster––large or small. Participants will learn about creating a “disaster plan.”

You can register online by 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 24th.

