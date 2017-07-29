Del Mar College Open House

CALALLEN (KIII NEWS) - For some people, driving all the way to Corpus Christi to attend college classes is inconvenient and simply too far.

With fall registration underway, Del Mar College is hosting an open house at their Northwest location, reaching out to those who want to get credit, non-credit, dual credit or even workforce training without having to drive far from home.

The event showcases which classes people can take and how higher education can open up job opportunities. The open house ends at 3 P.M. today.

