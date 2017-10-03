Del Mar College Presents Historians At Work

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Enjoy a special event at Del Mar College's East Campus, “Historians at Work: An Evening with Del Mar College Faculty Mark Robbins and Derek Oden”.

Drs. Mark Robbins and Derek Oden have both published books this year covering significant issues impacting American history, including the emergence of the country’s middle class and the evolution of farm safety. They will present their work during a moderated discussion.Both authors will explain what they discovered, how they conducted their research and what it’s like to practice as professional historians. The event is FREE and sponsored by the Social Sciences Department and the DMC Mexican- American Studies program.

Visit http://delmar.edu for more information.

----------------------------

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV