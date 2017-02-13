Del Mar College receives special donation for program

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Valentine's Day has come early for the restaurant management and hospitality department at Del Mar College.

On Monday, the Coastal Bend Restaurant Association presented a cupcake-inspired check for $70,000 to the school. The funds will provide three $2,000 direct scholarships to students each year for the next three years, and then provide scholarships in perpetuity off the earnings of an endowment through investments.

(© 2017 KIII)