Del Mar College scholarship donation honors local confectionary artist

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The hospitality program at Del Mar College were presented Wednesday with a $100,000 scholarship donation made in memory of confectionary artist and local business owner Gary Homan.

Family members said Homan enjoyed art and seeing the expression on newlyweds' faces when they were presented with their wedding cakes.

Homan's love for baking will continue through 16 students benefiting from the scholarship.

"Gary really took my dreams in reality and helped turn this into practical experience and fulfill what I can do in the future," Pastry Chef Claudia Hurt said.

Students said Homan was a caring person who made a positive impact on their lives.

