Del Mar College seeks public input on new conceal carry law

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Del Mar College seeks input about where concealed handguns will not be allowed on campus.

Texas Senate bill 11, which goes into effect August 1, requires Del Mar College to allow concealed handguns to be carried on campus property by licensed individuals.

An online survey opened Wednesday and will be up through February 28.

The survey allows participants to provide input regarding nine recommended locations where concealed handguns will not be allowed. Legislative directives prohibit a campus-wide ban on concealed carry.

Open carry of weapons, carrying a weapon easily visible, remains a violation of state law and Del Mar College policy.

Participants can access the survey at http://delmar.edu/campuscarry

