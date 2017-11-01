Del Mar College signs biotechnology agreement with TAMUCC

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A joint venture between Del Mar College and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi was announced Wednesday.
The two schools signed what is called an articulation agreement to make two Del Mar College biotechnology courses transferable for the first time toward certain bachelor's degrees at TAMUCC.
The deal will benefit those looking to take on careers related to biotechnology and laboratory research.
The campuses worked on the agreement for about a year.
