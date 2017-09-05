KIII
Del Mar College's Free 2017 Coastal Bend Social Forum

Del Mar College presents Morris Dees as guest speaker on Friday, September 15th at 7p.m. at the Richardson Performance Hall.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 9:25 AM. CDT September 05, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Del Mar College presents their 2017 Coastal Bend Social Forum with guest speaker, Morris Dees, Co-founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center and legendary opponent of hate groups.

This is a two day event starting on Friday September 15th at 7 p.m. at the Richardson Performance Hall at Del Mar College's East Campus off of Baldwin and Ayers.

Attendees can expect discussions over hot-topic legal issues with professionals knowledgeable in each subject matter.

This is a FREE event.

For more information, call Dr. Teresa Klein at 361-698-1629.

© 2017 KIII-TV


