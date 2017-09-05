Del Mar College's Free 2017 Coastal Bend Social Forum

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Del Mar College presents their 2017 Coastal Bend Social Forum with guest speaker, Morris Dees, Co-founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center and legendary opponent of hate groups.

This is a two day event starting on Friday September 15th at 7 p.m. at the Richardson Performance Hall at Del Mar College's East Campus off of Baldwin and Ayers.

Attendees can expect discussions over hot-topic legal issues with professionals knowledgeable in each subject matter.

This is a FREE event.

For more information, call Dr. Teresa Klein at 361-698-1629.

