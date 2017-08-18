Del Mar holds summer graduation ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - While some students are beginning a new school year, others are seeing their hard work pay off by officially becoming graduates.
Del Mar held their summer commencement ceremony Friday night. It was held at the Richardson Auditorium on the East Campus.
230 students took the walk across the stage. Over 500 certificates and associate's degrees were handed out.
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs