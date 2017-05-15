Del Mar professor discusses Wanacry ransomware attack

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A ransomware outbreak from last Friday has already affected more than 100,000 organizations all over the world, including right here in the U.S. So should you be concerned about being affected by this particular cyber attack?

It is being called the biggest cyber attack in the history of the Internet. Dr. David Abarca, who teaches at Del Mar College, said here in the U.S. it is not really affecting many operations, but that doesn't mean you should let your guard down.

The malware virus known as "WannaCry" is spread through a phishing email and has targeted various businesses across the world, including FedEx. It works by locking you out from important files and basically holding them ransom until you pay up.

Dr. Abarca said the virus attacks servers with older software such as Windows 2003 or Windows XP. While this malware appears to be focused on bigger targets, it is just one type of malware, and the average user should still take precautions.

"It's servers just like these that are mostly impacted by this latest version of this ransomware," Abarca said. "Android, Apple IOS, all operating systems do have vulnerabilities, and so we need to be sure the devices we are using, we are patching or maintain the most current version that is the least susceptible to this type of malware and others."

Abarca said the best way to protect yourself is to stay alert, pay attention to emails you receive and stay up to date on your software. Also, backup your software so that if something happens today, and you backed it up let's say, last Friday, you are able to restore your files to before they were infected.

