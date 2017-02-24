Del Mar Professor leading new cyber program

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A professor at Del Mar College was recently recruited by the FBI to lead a local group devoted to protecting the Nation's cyber infrastructure. Dr. David Abarca is an assistant professor and information security program director at Del Mar College.

The local group is an offshoot of the FBI's program called "InfraGard". The program is a way for the FBI to get reliable information from cyber experts in the private sector that could help them prevent cyber attacks.

The local group is looking for more members. You have to be at least 18-years-old and go through an FBI security risk assessment. For more details click here

