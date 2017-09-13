KIII
Del Mar Regent Guy Watts censured by Board of Regents

Del Mar Regent Guy Watts has once again been slapped with a censure by his fellow Regents.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Del Mar Regent Guy Watts has once again been slapped with a censure by his fellow Regents. For Watts, who represents District 4 on the Board, this was his fourth censure. 
 
Dating back to early last year, Watts has been repeatedly admonished for violating Board bylaws and the Regents' Code of Ethics. 
 
A censure is the heaviest punishment the Board can hand down. Watts term is set to expire in 2020. 

