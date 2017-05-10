Del Mar regent Guy Watts faces his third censure

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Del Mar board of regents has directed the legal council to investigate regent Guy Watts for violating board policy and other governing provisions.

This is Watts's third censure investigation in recent months.

The other two investigations resulted in censure actions against him.

Watts is being investigated for several actions, included handing out documents for his own plans for the south-side campus. Those plans are in direct opposition to the board's final vision.

He has also visited campus facilities and directed college employees to do tasks and board members are not allowed to do that.

The Del Mar college board has limited actions that it can take against a member, but censure is the strongest. Watts was elected by the residents of his district and because he is an elected official, the board can not remove him.

Blatant and continued actions from board members in violation of board policy and state statutes can jeopardize the college's accreditation.

