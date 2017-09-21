Delayed reopening of Gilbert J. Mircovich Elementary School in Ingleside

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - Students of Gilbert J. Mircovich Elementary School in Ingleside had to start their school year at a different campus Thursday because their own campus was not ready to reopen after Harvey.

The Ingleside Independent School District was told last week that the school would not be ready to open its doors until Monday, Oct. 2.

So until Friday, Sept. 29, Gilbert J. Mircovich Elementary students will be attending classes at Ingleside Primary School.

All other campuses in the district opened their doors Thursday.

Due to the delay in opening of Gilbert J. Mircovich Elementary School, Ingleside ISD will only accept displaced students currently in grades 5-12 based on current enrollment.

