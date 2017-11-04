Deliciousness was served from nine different food trucks

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Hundreds came out to enjoy some delicious and tasty food at The Day of The Food Trucks this Saturday.
The event held by Lazy Beach Brewing featured nine food trucks.Each served small portions allowing for people sample and experience each ones very own taste.
The brewery says that partnering with the the food trucks is a great way to bring in more local businesses allowing them to change up their menu more frequently.
Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.
Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs