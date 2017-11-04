Deliciousness was served from nine different food trucks

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Hundreds came out to enjoy some delicious and tasty food at The Day of The Food Trucks this Saturday.

The event held by Lazy Beach Brewing featured nine food trucks.

Each served small portions allowing for people sample and experience each ones very own taste.

The brewery says that partnering with the the food trucks is a great way to bring in more local businesses allowing them to change up their menu more frequently.