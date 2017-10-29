KIII
Demi Lovato stikes a pose as Tejano Singer Selena

kiii , KIII 11:53 PM. CDT October 29, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Dressed in a sparkling purple jumpsuit, bangs and red lipstick.

Pop star Demi Lovato shows off her Halloween costume on her Snapchat Saturday evening as the Queen of Tejano Selena Quintanilla.

The pop star completes her outfit with black high heels, hoop earrings and white fingernails.

