Demolition begins at Del Mar College's English building

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was constructed in a time when the Beatles were recording their Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album, and on Friday, some 50 years later, a piece of Del Mar College history began the process of being torn down.

Crews began demolishing the English building on Del Mar College's East Campus Friday. The building originally opened in October of 1967 with a price tag of $372,000. It is expected to take two weeks to fully demolish the structure.

The plan is to make way for a new addition to the campus, a general academic and music building. Construction on that new building is expected to be finished by August of 2019.

