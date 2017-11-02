Dense fog leads to car accident near Banquete

BANQUETE (KIII NEWS) - Foggy weather caused some trouble in rural Nueces County Thursday after a couple of drivers collided on FM 2826 and 666 near Banquete.

Department of Public Safety troopers said the driver of a small pick up couldn't see another truck traveling on the road and pulled out in front of it, getting hit. Roads were blocked off for almost an hour as the accident was cleaned up.

The driver of the small pickup was taken to the hospital, and the accident is still under investigation.

