Deputies blocking traffic from entering debris-littered Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The city of Port Aransas had been a ghost town since Mayor Charles Bujan ordered mandatory evacuations Thursday. By Saturday afternoon, it was clear why those evacuations were needed.

The coastal town took a direct hit from Hurricane Harvey Friday night with winds speeds recorded at around 132 mph -- seven mph higher than in Rockport; and unlike badly beaten Rockport, Port Aransas never had relief from the storm since the eye never passed over it.

Boats docked near the bay were found landlocked in the middle of the roads. Power lines and poles were down everywhere, with lines laying across the road. Thankfully, without power in the area, none of the lines were active.

Roofs of houses were on the ground, with parts of balconies ripped from the buildings. Liquor bottles littered the street near Avenue E after winds tore up a local store.

Search and rescue efforts are underway through FEMA, the National Guard and local authorities.

The fun, quiet beach town was unrecognizable after the storm, but even though it seems the worst is over, residents are being asked not to return. With the threat of more rain, officials worry that roads will flood and said there is too much damage and debris for citizens to return.

Sheriff's deputies will be blocking the city at its limits to stop anyone from entering.

There has been no word on when the mandatory evacuation will be lifted.

