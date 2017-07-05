Deputies pull over vehicle for expired registration and make synthetic marijuana bust

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A traffic stop for an expired registration near San Diego resulted in a synthetic marijuana bust.
Duval County deputies found seven bags of synthetic marijuana in a vehicle they pulled over.
The bags were concealed in a compartment behind the glove box.
27-year-old Kimberly Mirelez and 27-year-old John Mendieta from Freer were charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.
