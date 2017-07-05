KIII
Deputies pull over vehicle for expired registration and make synthetic marijuana bust

Kiii Staff , KIII 6:28 PM. CDT July 05, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A traffic stop for an expired registration near San Diego resulted in a synthetic marijuana bust.

Duval County deputies found seven bags of synthetic marijuana in a vehicle they pulled over.

The bags were concealed in a compartment behind the glove box.

27-year-old Kimberly Mirelez and 27-year-old John Mendieta from Freer were charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

