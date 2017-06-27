Derise appears before 117th District Court Judge

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Alexis Derise Jr. is back in the 117th District Court following his arrest by U.S. Marshals on Monday. Derise's trial was expected to begin on Tuesday, but instead the state added another charge to the case.

The Nueces County District Attorney's Office will not be presenting a failure to appear in court charge to the grand jury. The case has been rescheduled for August 8, 2017.

Derise was originally charged with criminally negligent homicide and causing an accident involving injury or death. He is accused of hitting 61-year old Andy Heines with his vehicle back in July 2017.

Heines was the Communications Director at AEP Texas and a well known figure in the community. He was killed while riding his bike to work near Paul Jones Avenue and South Padre Island Drive.

