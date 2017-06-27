Derise receives new charge and court date

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Alexis Derise Jr was back in the 117th District Court Tuesday after missing his last three court appearances.

Derise was arrested Monday by US Marshals.

His trial was scheduled to begin today.

Derise was originally charged with criminally negligent homicide and causing an accident involving injury or death.

He is accused of hitting 61-year old Andy Heines with his vehicle last July as he was riding his bike to work. Heines died from his injuries.

The trial was postponed until August 8, after the state added a failure to appear in court charge.

© 2017 KIII-TV