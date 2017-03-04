Destination Imagination challenges young minds

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Students from across the Coastal Bend gathered Saturday at Veterans Memorial High School for a different type of competition.

The kind that involves some brain power.

Kiii Reporter Madeleine Dart was there. Over 127 teams showed up and spent hours solving problems by creating costumes, using props, and building structures.

Principal Dr. Kimberly Bissel said, "we're here to compete in creativity, teamwork and in technical skills".

Destination Imagination inc. strives to foster young imaginations and creativity. They believe increasing such skills will help them succeed in school and their future careers.

(© 2017 KIII)