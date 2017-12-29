Detective placed on leave due to allegations of misconduct

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A detective with the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department was placed on administrative leave after an unidentified woman lodged an allegation of misconduct against him.

According to the Alice Echo-News Sgt. Lucas Thompson is at the center things, but there has been no word on the precise nature of the allegations.

The Alice Police Department is investigating.

Thompson has been with the Sheriff's Office since August of 2015. He's been put on administrative leave while the case is investigated.

