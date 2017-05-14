Detective Searching For Driver Involved In Fatal And Run

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One woman is dead following a hit and run that happened at the 5400 block of Lepoard and McBride shortly before 11 last night.

Paramedics were quick to attend to the woman but she later died of her injures after being taken to the hospital.

Detectives suspect the vehicle was traveling fast before hitting the unidentified pedestrian. It is still unclear whether she was crossing the street or not.

The investigation is still ongoing but a full description of the vehicle is expected to be released later this morning. If you have any information call police at 361-886-2600

