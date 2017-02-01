Detectives investigating early morning shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Detectives with the Corpus Christi Police Department are investigating an early morning shooting that happened near Prescott Street shortly before 3 a.m.



They say an unidentified man had his car window was rolled down when someone approached him and shot him in his hand.



The man drove his car to the HEB on Kostoryz Road and contacted police.



He was taken to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.



Police are still investigating.

