Detectives searching for driver after woman run over by car

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Detectives are searching for the driver who ran over a woman early this morning.

That accident happened just before two on Yolanda near Westpoint Road. Investigators found the 25-year old woman lying on the ground.

She was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could help detectives.

