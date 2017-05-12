Detectives searching for gunmen in overnight shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Detectives are searching for the two gunmen who shot a man in the chest early this morning.

That shooting happened outside a home on Valdez near West Point just before midnight. Investigators say a fight broke out when two men shot the victim twice in the chest and arm.

The victim --who has not been identified-- then tried to drive himself to the hospital.

He is expected to be ok.

Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

