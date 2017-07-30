Detectives searching for men who robbed North Beach restaurant

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Detectives are searching for two men they say robbed a restaurant on North Beach.

That robbery happened just before 11 at the Pier 99 restaurant on North Shoreline near the U.S.S. Lexington. Detectives say two men entered the store with a gun and demanded money from an employee.

The employee was pistol whipped when she tried to shield herself. Detectives say she is expected to be ok.

The men were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash in a white two door truck.

Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

