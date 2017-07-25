Detectives searching for suspect after man found stabbed on Shoreline

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Detectives are searching for the person who stabbed a man in downtown Corpus Christi late Tuesday night.

The man was found along Shoreline at Mann Street. He was rushed to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital with minor injuries to his back.

Details are limited about the attack at this time.

Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

