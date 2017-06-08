Detectives searching for vehicle in road rage case

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Detectives are searching for a car involved in a case of road rage.

That incident happened back on June 3rd. Detectives say shots were fired at a victim from what they believe is either a grey or silver Nissan X-Terra.

Fortunately no injuries were reported.

No warrants have been issued at this time.

Authorities say if you see this vehicle to not approach and instead call police at 361-886-2600.

© 2017 KIII-TV