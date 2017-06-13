CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police officers are searching for a 20-year old woman they say was possibly abducted.

Kaeli Rosales was last seen in downtown Corpus Christi near the Whataburger Tuesday night between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Detectives believe Rosales could be with two dark complected men driving a white van with no windows. Rosales is described as being 5 feet and 2 inches tall.

Detectives say she was 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Call 911 or 361-886-2600 if you have any information that could help detectives.

