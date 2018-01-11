DFPS office in Aransas Pass finally reopens after Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As parts of the Aransas Pass community continue to recover from Hurricane Harvey, one institution has finally reopened its doors.

The Department of Family and Protective Services office in Aransas Pass had been closed for the last four months due to damage from Harvey, but on Thursday they reopened its doors.

While closed, the Department was working remotely with wireless laptops and with help from Child Protective Services in Sinton and Corpus Christi.

The office is located in the 500 block of South Commercial Street in Aransas Pass.

