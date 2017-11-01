Dia de los Muertos altar honors late Tejano artists

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - With Halloween now behind us, there is another fall tradition indiginous to the Mexican culture that is observed Nov. 2 -- Die de los Muertos.
One local historian chose to create an altar to honor the dead pioneers of our South Texas music, Tejano.
As Kiii News Anchor Rudy Trevino reports, the idea of honoring this particular group of musicians, artists and singers was the brainchild of a man who considers himself a fan of the genre.
