Diez y Seis de Septiembre Celebration in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Diez y Seis de Septiembre is a time for celebrating the Coastal Bend's rich Mexican-American culture.

This is a free event happening at the Ortiz Center on September 16 from Noon till 5 p.m.

The Festival will serve as a community wide celebration of the diversity we celebrate in Corpus Christi. Featuring a local and international vendor Mercado, Food Truck Park, Entertainment Stage, and an El Grito Competition; the event will kick off the Chamber’s National Hispanic Heritage Month that runs from September 15 to October 15 of each year.

Vendors are still needed for this event.

To register visit:

http://www.unitedcorpuschristichamber.com/events/details/2017-diez-y-seis-de-septiembre-community-festival-and-mercado-19214

