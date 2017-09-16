Diez y Seis de Septiembre event celebrates Mexican-American culture

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Many think Cinco de Mayo is Mexico's Independence Day, but that's actually a celebration of the Mexican army's victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla.

The real Mexican Independence Day is September 16th.

To celebrate, there were various speakers and vendors at the Solomon P. Ortiz center Saturday, celebrating Mexican-American heritage.

Kiii Reporter Madeleine Dart has the story.



