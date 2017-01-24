Close Dine Downtown underway Dine Downtown is underway in Corpus Christi through January 29th. John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:08 AM. CST January 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Dine Downtown runs through January 19th. Visit https://marinaarts.com/signature-events/dine-downtown/ for more information. (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Be involved in this years Visionarios Art Contest Jan 24, 2017, 7:55 a.m. City Council To Approve McQueen's Resignation Jan 24, 2017, 7:28 a.m. Dine Downtown underway Jan 24, 2017, 7:04 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs