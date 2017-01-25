KIII
Close

Dine, Shop, and Stay Downtown

Our Heather Guajardo reports from Downtown Coffee with the details of this years Dine Downtown event.

Heather Guajardo, KIII 11:25 AM. CST January 25, 2017

The Marina Arts District is throwing their third annual Dine Downtown event in Corpus Christi until January 29th. 11 restaurants, 10 shops and 4 hotels will be offering special promotions and value priced menus.

Download the Distrix App for easy navigation to all the venues and a list of ongoing deals. For more info head to https://marinaarts.com/signature-events/dine-downtown/

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories