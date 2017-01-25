Dine, Shop, and Stay Downtown

The Marina Arts District is throwing their third annual Dine Downtown event in Corpus Christi until January 29th. 11 restaurants, 10 shops and 4 hotels will be offering special promotions and value priced menus.

Download the Distrix App for easy navigation to all the venues and a list of ongoing deals. For more info head to https://marinaarts.com/signature-events/dine-downtown/.

