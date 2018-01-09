Diocese of Corpus Christi fires employee for inappropriate behavior with a youth

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Diocese of Corpus Christi received information Tuesday that one of their employees was involved in inappropriate behavior with a youth.

Diocese officials said the individual in question was an employee at the West Side Helping Hand Youth Center and the Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish.

According to the Diocese, the employee was terminated immediately from all parish positions and roles. Law enforcement was notified immediately, and the Diocese is cooperating fully with their investigation.

