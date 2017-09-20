Discount prescription cards available to Nueces County residents

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Nueces County Commissioners are reminding residents of an option for assistance that has been around for six years -- the discount prescription card.

Zach Barrett with Coast2Coast Rx Card was at Wednesday's Commissioner's Court meeting to detail the benefits of the discount card. It helps absorb some of the cost of not only prescription drugs but also dental, vision and veterinary services.

"We're a program that helps people that don't have insurance or are underinsured go to the pharmacy and get discounts on their medication," Barrett said.

However, if you have insurance you might not be able to use the card.

"I always compare it to a coupon. Say you go to Chili's. You can't combine. You have that fine print. You can't combine the two coupons together. One on different visits," Barrett said. "So it's the same way with us."

His best suggestion was to ask the pharmacy or the service you are seeking whether they accept the Coast2Coast RX Card. If they do, the company says you can save up to 75-percent on prescriptions.

To create your free prescription card online, click here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV