Distracted driver crashes into garage on Airline, Norvel

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police said a case of distracted driving caused a car to go into a garage Friday morning on the corner of Airline and Norvel.

Officers said the driver of the Jeep was using his phone when he dropped it and made a move to grab it. While doing so, he veered off the road and into the side of the garage.

Thankfully, nobody was injured. Charges of distracted driving are pending at this time.

