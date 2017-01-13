District attorney discusses marijuana enforcement with sheriff

Newly elected District Attorney Mark Gonzalez and Nueces County Sheriff Jim Kaelin met Friday to discuss new ways to handle minor cases of marijuana possession.

It's the next step following Gonzalez's recent comments that he does not plan to prosecute possession cases involving less than two ounces of marijuana.

Kiii News Anchor Rudy Trevino looked into Friday's meeting and came back with more details.

