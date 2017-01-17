District Attorney discusses Mayor's comments about his job

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Mayor Dan McQueen reportedly blasted Monday night newly elected District Attorney Mark Gonzalez, saying he feels "uncomfortable" with Gonzalez being in charge of prosecution in Nueces County.

"I don't know what he eluded to when he felt uncomfortable, about the past administration on an old case, or this administration in a new case," Gonzalez said. "I thought it was out of left field."

Gonzalez said he does look forward to working with the mayor in the future.

(© 2017 KIII)