Diva Taco Sale Fundraiser

The Divas will be hosting a fundraiser that will bring delight to your taste buds! The event will be on Saturday, January 21st from 11am-4pm at the Cricket on 5426 SPID. You will receive five asada tacos with cilantro, onion, jalepenos, and salsa all for just $6.

Tickets are on sale now and available at 5314 Everhart in the Cryospark office located in suite C. Proceeds will go towards travel expenses, and equipment for the women's full- contact football team.

