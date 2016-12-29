CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Family members of missing 21-year-old Breanna Wood confirmed to 3News that Corpus Christi Police Department dive teams were sent Thursday to search a pond in an open field off Jester Street in Flour Bluff.

Family said the search, which was in a location behind where Wood lived, was based on a tip that was called in to the CCPD.

Police said nothing was found during their search Thursday.

(© 2016 KIII)