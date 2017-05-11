DNA evidence training could help with backlogged cases

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After District Attorney Mark Gonzalez he said that he's got a nearly 20-year backlog of cases.

Ongoing education is just one of the ways of shrinking the cases.

On Thursday, the first ever evidence collection training seminar targeting sexual assault cases was held for area law enforcement, prosecutors and other investigators.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective services is hosting the two-day training.

Demonstrators set up crime scenes that allowed participants to use different tools used in actual investigations.

