Doctor donates plane to Driscoll Children's Hospital

Individuals at Driscoll Children's Hospital received a plane on October 25 from Dr. Charles Campbell with South Texas Retina.

KIII 2:48 PM. CDT November 03, 2017

The private plane belonged to the Campbell and his family.

"We are grateful for such a significant gift, and their health care in South Texas," Driscoll Development Foundation President Alex Kirkland said.

This gesture from Campbell will indeed touch the hearts of those at Driscoll.

