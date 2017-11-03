Doctor donates plane to Driscoll Children's Hospital

CORPUS - Individuals at Driscoll Children's Hospital received a plane on October 25 from Dr. Charles Campbell with South Texas Retina.

The private plane belonged to the Campbell and his family.



"We are grateful for such a significant gift, and their health care in South Texas," Driscoll Development Foundation President Alex Kirkland said.

This gesture from Campbell will indeed touch the hearts of those at Driscoll.

© 2017 KIII-TV