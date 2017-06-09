Doctors attend seminar to learn about the latest on cardiovascular research

(Photo: Jenkins, Christina)

Some of America's most renowned cardiologists gathered at Christus Spohn Heart Institute's Innovations in Cardiovascular Care Conference on Friday.



The Solomon P. Ortiz Center was filled as twelve accomplished speakers shared the latest innovations, treatments and findings in cardiovascular care.



Topics ranged from surgical management of congenital heart disease to women and heart disease.



One of the speakers is nationally recognized cardiologist Dr. William Zoghbi, the 2016 president of the American College of Cardiology, and distinguished chair in Cardiovascular Imaging at the Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center in Houston, Texas.

