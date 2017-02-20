Doctors discuss teen surviving a fall from the Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 15-year-old boy is still in the hospital with serious injuries after police said he jumped from the Harbor Bridge early Sunday morning.

The boy did not land in the water, but instead landed at the base of the bridge on concrete; but amazingly, he survived.

Emergency room doctors said you would be critically injured if you fell just 30-40 feet, but from where the teen jumped off the bridge, he fell at least 150 feet down onto concrete. How he was able to survive is nothing short of a miracle.

Dr. Albert Gest said the only way he is not more than seriously hurt is if he landed a certain way.

"A parachute landing fall, where you land on the side of your feet and you roll so you're taking a lot of the energy away from yourself," Gest said.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the only barrier on the current Harbor Bridge is a waist-high railing, and because the bridge is open to runners and walkers, there is no way to prevent access; but officials said the new Harbor Bridge will have a pedestrian fence to deter anyone from making the same decision the teen did.

