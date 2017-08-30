Doing the most good with the Salvation Army

The best way to give back to the The Salvation Army Coastal Bend is through monetary donations. Here are the different ways you can give.
Online:
helpsalvationarmy.org
Donate by Phone:
1-800-SAL-ARMY
Text to Give
STORM to 51555
Mail Checks to:
The Salvation Army
PO Box 1959
Atlanta, GA 30301
If you would like to designate your donation to a specific location you can online or through check-just write for hurricane Harvey and the name of the city you would like to give to.
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs