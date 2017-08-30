Doing the most good with the Salvation Army

The best way to give back to the The Salvation Army Coastal Bend is through monetary donations. Here are the different ways you can give.



Online:

helpsalvationarmy.org



Donate by Phone:

1-800-SAL-ARMY



Text to Give

STORM to 51555



Mail Checks to:

The Salvation Army

PO Box 1959

Atlanta, GA 30301



If you would like to designate your donation to a specific location you can online or through check-just write for hurricane Harvey and the name of the city you would like to give to.

