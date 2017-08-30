KIII
Doing the most good with the Salvation Army

Heather Guajardo, KIII 8:20 AM. CDT August 30, 2017

The best way to give back to the The Salvation Army Coastal Bend is through monetary donations. Here are the different ways you can give.

Online: 
helpsalvationarmy.org 

Donate by Phone: 
1-800-SAL-ARMY 

Text to Give
STORM to 51555

Mail Checks to: 
The Salvation Army 
PO Box 1959 
Atlanta, GA 30301

If you would like to designate your donation to a specific location you can online or through check-just write for hurricane Harvey and the name of the city you would like to give to.

